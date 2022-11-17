Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,280,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,946,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in AptarGroup by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in AptarGroup by 194.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ATR opened at $104.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.64. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $135.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $836.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.49 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AptarGroup to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola purchased 3,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.48 per share, with a total value of $299,501.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,633.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Further Reading

