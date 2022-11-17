Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $434,000 Stake in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,557 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Barings Corporate Investors were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 15,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 20.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter.

Barings Corporate Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCI opened at $13.12 on Thursday. Barings Corporate Investors has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $16.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $13.73.

Barings Corporate Investors Increases Dividend

About Barings Corporate Investors

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. This is a positive change from Barings Corporate Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

