Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $438,000 Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,203 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 17,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,399.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 7,500 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,399.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 64,200 shares of company stock worth $938,930 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.93. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $33.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELAN. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.