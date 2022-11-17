Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $455,000 Stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 14,780.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 290.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 617.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $34,732.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,257.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $34,732.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,257.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $95,540.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 966,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,997,129.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,994 shares of company stock worth $175,739 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of TXG opened at $39.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 1.58. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $160.92.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.09. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXG. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Articles

