Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $459,000 Stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of PWV stock opened at $47.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.37. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $50.83.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

