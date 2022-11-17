Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $463,000 Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,948,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $394,332,000 after buying an additional 425,575 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,681,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,790,000 after buying an additional 53,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,911,000 after buying an additional 282,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,862,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,871,000 after buying an additional 37,180 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,683,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,661,000 after buying an additional 1,245,024 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wendy’s Price Performance

Wendy’s stock opened at $20.72 on Thursday. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $24.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.08.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Further Reading

