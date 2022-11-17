Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $497,000 Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,256 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 182,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 79,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,148,411.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,823.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,392. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

HPE stock opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.14%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Recommended Stories

