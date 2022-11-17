Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $508,000 Stock Position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 21.5% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 15.9% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 46,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the second quarter worth $4,812,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IEP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $53.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.92. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $55.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.44 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.84%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -555.55%.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

