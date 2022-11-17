Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $524,000 Stock Position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 511.9% in the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 9,178,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,093 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 0.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,253,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter worth approximately $42,972,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter worth approximately $37,156,000. 14.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC increased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

Shares of GFS stock opened at $64.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.66. The company has a market cap of $34.17 billion and a PE ratio of 42.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $79.49.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

