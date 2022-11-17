Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $528,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 71,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV stock opened at $72.27 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.14.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.