Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $536,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCTR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,406,000 after buying an additional 38,733 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 618,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,249,000 after buying an additional 375,808 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 417,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after buying an additional 13,478 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 380,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 287,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF alerts:

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of FCTR opened at $29.41 on Thursday. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $36.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.47.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.