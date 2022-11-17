Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $540,000 Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,677 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total value of $4,561,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,762,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.13.

Shares of IDXX opened at $426.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $356.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $664.70.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.