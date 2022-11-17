Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $543,000 Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

PNW opened at $73.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.93.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 73.31%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PNW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $190,011.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Articles

