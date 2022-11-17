Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $559,000 Stock Position in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140,177 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Barings Participation Investors were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 10.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 65,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 1.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 87,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 140,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period.

NYSE:MPV opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.34. Barings Participation Investors has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $15.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Barings Participation Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

