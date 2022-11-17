Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $570,000 Holdings in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,250 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JOANN were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JOAN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in JOANN by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOANN during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in JOANN by 920.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in JOANN during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of JOANN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of JOANN from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

JOANN Stock Up 2.9 %

In other JOANN news, Director Equity Investors Cf L.P Green sold 7,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $65,855.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,730.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JOAN opened at $6.07 on Thursday. JOANN Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $247.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.06). JOANN had a positive return on equity of 32.67% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that JOANN Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

JOANN Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. JOANN’s payout ratio is -31.21%.

About JOANN

(Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

