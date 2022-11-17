Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $573,000 Position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 220.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 388,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 88,701 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 283,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 24,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

PMO stock opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.0531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

