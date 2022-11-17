Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $578,000 Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Price Performance

JHML stock opened at $50.82 on Thursday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.55 and a 1-year high of $59.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.70.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.