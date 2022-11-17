Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $105.05 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $91.24 and a twelve month high of $110.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.82.

