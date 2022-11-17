Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 150.5% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 14.6% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 15.3% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.0% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Kellogg stock opened at $70.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.90. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.38%.

In related news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $560,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,133.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $560,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,133.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 960,540 shares of company stock valued at $69,888,922 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

