Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,125 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Imperial Oil by 8.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,534,205 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,458,000 after buying an additional 188,300 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in Imperial Oil by 3.6% during the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Imperial Oil by 55.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Imperial Oil by 975.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after buying an additional 120,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IMO shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.30.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Shares of IMO stock opened at $56.62 on Thursday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $31.71 and a 12 month high of $58.99. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 87.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3226 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

