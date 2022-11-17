Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 50,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 14,897 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 133.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,747,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of BATS:CALF opened at $38.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.45.

