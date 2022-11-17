Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 137.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 32.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 651.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 33.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAG shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

NYSE PAG opened at $123.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.78. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.58 and a twelve month high of $131.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.23. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.47%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

