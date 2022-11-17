Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,777 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAB. 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 97,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,476,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,189,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

BAB opened at $25.71 on Thursday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.92.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.