Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 642 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,829 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.2% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 3.9% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEN opened at $86.45 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.22. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.44.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.42. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LEN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lennar from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.21.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

