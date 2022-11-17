Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,875 Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 148,166 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Pinduoduo by 139.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 87,490 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Pinduoduo by 39.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Pinduoduo by 85.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.7% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $67.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $93.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $7.27. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. Nomura raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pinduoduo from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Benchmark upped their target price on Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.27.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

