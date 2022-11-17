Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,683 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $45.09 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.79.

