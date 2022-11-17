Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IONS. Tweedy Browne Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $108,346,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,872,000 after buying an additional 593,051 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 954,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,348,000 after buying an additional 365,028 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,200,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,099,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,148,000 after buying an additional 91,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.59. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $48.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.