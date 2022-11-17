Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 628.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,855,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,564,000 after buying an additional 1,601,170 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6,523.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 58,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 57,604 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 394.4% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after buying an additional 17,679 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 71.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,105,000 after buying an additional 17,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 293.8% in the first quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 16,115 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $277.18 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.38 and a fifty-two week high of $302.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $265.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.76.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.