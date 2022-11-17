Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,075 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.27. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $558,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

