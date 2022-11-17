Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,212 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth $1,287,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 38.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 17.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 15,533 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on WSC shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $46.69 on Thursday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average is $38.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $2,306,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,595,712 shares in the company, valued at $119,740,194.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.88 per share, for a total transaction of $234,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,683 shares in the company, valued at $20,237,299.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $2,306,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,595,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,740,194.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

