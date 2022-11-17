Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,951 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Elastic by 199.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Elastic by 88.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Elastic by 51.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Elastic during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESTC. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Elastic from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Elastic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.21.

Elastic Stock Down 6.1 %

Elastic stock opened at $63.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 1.05. Elastic has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $189.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $250.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.78 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $665,187.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,110 shares in the company, valued at $11,167,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $665,187.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,167,040.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at $504,394.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,043 shares of company stock worth $1,363,595 over the last three months. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

