Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 197 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 17.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 7.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $2,718,277.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,689,845.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Leidos Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.29.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $106.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.96 and its 200-day moving average is $99.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $111.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

See Also

