Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 69,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 20,360 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 299,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 10,155 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

CORT opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.07. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $30.14. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.56.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $641,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,685.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $641,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,685.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $1,303,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,116.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,583,250. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

See Also

