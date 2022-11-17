Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 300 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

BATS:QUAL opened at $117.17 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.66.

