Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 330 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $13,755,063.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,217,542.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at $21,309,111.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,339 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,731 in the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zscaler Stock Down 4.7 %

A number of research firms have commented on ZS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. BTIG Research cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.41.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $140.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.86. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.21 and a 12-month high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.