Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 373 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ITT by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,136,000 after buying an additional 87,718 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,196,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,996,000 after purchasing an additional 21,618 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,059,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,741,000 after purchasing an additional 336,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 882,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,594,000 after purchasing an additional 97,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Price Performance

ITT stock opened at $84.12 on Thursday. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $105.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.55 and its 200 day moving average is $72.32.

ITT Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ITT to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

ITT Profile

(Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.