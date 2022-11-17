Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes $502,000 Position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 29,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,261,000. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 31,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 22,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 7,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter.
Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of CEFS stock opened at $17.95 on Thursday. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $22.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average is $17.84.
