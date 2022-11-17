Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,394 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Continental Resources by 1.6% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources by 18.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Continental Resources by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Continental Resources by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Continental Resources by 5.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources stock opened at $74.12 on Thursday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.75 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.77.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.10). Continental Resources had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Scotiabank cut Continental Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Continental Resources from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Continental Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

