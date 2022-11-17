Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,050 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 6.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the second quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in FLEX LNG during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in FLEX LNG by 104.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in FLEX LNG during the second quarter valued at $68,000. 20.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FLEX LNG in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Pareto Securities cut shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Danske raised shares of FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

FLEX LNG Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLNG opened at $32.16 on Thursday. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $36.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 56.96% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEX LNG Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

FLEX LNG Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.