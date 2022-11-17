Oppenheimer Cuts Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $89.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Oppenheimer to $89.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 82.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.30.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Stock Down 12.1 %

COIN stock opened at $48.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.50.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $1,625,151.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $1,625,151.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $156,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought 66,493 shares of company stock valued at $4,466,529 in the last 90 days. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 1,210.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.