Patten & Patten Inc. TN Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,832.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,780 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,291 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 66 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $97.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $990.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.14, a PEG ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.16 and its 200 day moving average is $117.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.87 and a 52-week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,933,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 8,360 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $1,122,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,212,235. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at $66,933,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,913 shares of company stock valued at $10,977,635 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

