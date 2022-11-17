Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,664,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $701,787,000 after purchasing an additional 516,282 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,099,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $463,018,000 after purchasing an additional 736,822 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,969,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $299,909,000 after purchasing an additional 501,938 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,150,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,169,000 after acquiring an additional 906,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,897,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,420 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBA stock opened at $35.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.80. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $42.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 50.81%.

PBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.14.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

