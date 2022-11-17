Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 400 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Ciena were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at $108,564,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,597,000 after buying an additional 700,258 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,626,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at $30,787,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 564.1% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 499,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,277,000 after purchasing an additional 424,173 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $44.13 on Thursday. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $78.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average is $47.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Ciena had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $42,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $80,640.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $42,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,651. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

