Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 536 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 312.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,252,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,977,000 after buying an additional 14,587,722 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Baker Hughes by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,492,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,658,000 after buying an additional 10,021,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,492,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,172,000 after buying an additional 8,563,026 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Baker Hughes by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,780,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,984,000 after buying an additional 8,526,488 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,411,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,101,000 after buying an additional 3,280,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their target price on Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.73.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR stock opened at $30.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.96. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -165.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $2,654,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at $525,975.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $2,247,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,042.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $2,654,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,975.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 275,492 shares of company stock valued at $8,532,265. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.