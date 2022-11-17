Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,717 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 220.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PMO opened at $11.13 on Thursday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.0531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

