Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Holdings Raised by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at $553,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 139,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 74,922 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,573,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RMBS. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rambus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rambus Price Performance

In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 51,772 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total transaction of $1,993,739.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 191,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,355,987.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 51,772 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total transaction of $1,993,739.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 191,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,355,987.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 7,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $256,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,272 shares of company stock worth $2,823,015 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $37.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.93. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $38.88.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 20.24% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

Further Reading

