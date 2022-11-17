RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Moffett Nathanson

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Moffett Nathanson to $55.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Moffett Nathanson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.53% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $90.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.87.

RingCentral Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $38.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.89. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $256.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.50.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $254,276.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 202,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,425.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $121,632.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 128,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,391.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $254,276.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 202,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,425.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,946 shares of company stock valued at $515,189 in the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 207.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,491,000 after buying an additional 1,478,400 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in RingCentral by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,488,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,176 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at $8,170,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in RingCentral by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,556,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,206,000 after acquiring an additional 492,925 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in RingCentral by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 825,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,162,000 after acquiring an additional 465,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

