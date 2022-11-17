Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RKT. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 126.9% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at about $331,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 38.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 36.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 78,167 shares during the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, August 7th. Argus lowered Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Jay Farner bought 23,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $200,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,388,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,750,122.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders bought 1,027,100 shares of company stock worth $7,287,438 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

RKT opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 11.69. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $16.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.09.

Rocket Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.