Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 3,451 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 232,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 3.6% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $41,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after acquiring an additional 82,429 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 418,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,259,000 after acquiring an additional 70,221 shares during the period. Essex LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,795 shares of company stock worth $20,230,174. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $173.46 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $453.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

