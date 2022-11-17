Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,115 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 801,591 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 10.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 10.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 29.6% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,122 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST stock opened at $96.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.92. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $123.36. The firm has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.55.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $98.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.78.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.